A fire incident has been reported at Kabba Central Market located in the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State. TVC News gathered that the incident happened late Tuesday as fire gutted several shops at the Eja junction, resulting in the loss of goods worth millions of Naira. The fire…...

A fire incident has been reported at Kabba Central Market located in the Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

TVC News gathered that the incident happened late Tuesday as fire gutted several shops at the Eja junction, resulting in the loss of goods worth millions of Naira.

The fire razed multiple stalls before it was brought under control, raising fresh concerns about safety measures in the market.

Traders and business owners are left devastated and uncertain about how to recover, saying the incident has dealt a major setback to their livelihoods, with some losing their only source of income.

Local authorities say investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire and prevent a recurrence.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, Zacchaeus Dare, through his representative, visited the scene to assess the level of damage and sympathise with affected traders, urging them to remain hopeful despite the losses.