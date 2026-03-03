With military exchanges across the Middle East entering a fourth straight day, Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly exited Saudi Arabia, travelling overnight to Spain as security concerns deepen. Flight tracking data shows that the 41-year-old forward’s £61 million Bombardier Global ...

With military exchanges across the Middle East entering a fourth straight day, Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly exited Saudi Arabia, travelling overnight to Spain as security concerns deepen.

Flight tracking data shows that the 41-year-old forward’s £61 million Bombardier Global Express private jet departed Riyadh at approximately 8pm local time and landed in Madrid shortly after 1am, completing the near seven-hour journey.

Ronaldo, who resides in the Saudi capital, left as tensions intensified in the region.

Riyadh has recently been among cities affected by security alerts, with reports of drone strikes hitting areas including the United States embassy overnight. Iranian state media also claimed that a command and staff facility in Bahrain was destroyed amid the ongoing hostilities.

Although there has been no official statement from the player or Al Nassr linking his travel to the deteriorating situation, the timing of his departure has drawn attention given the escalating conflict.

The Portuguese star remains central to Al Nassr’s title ambitions this season. However, his sudden exit comes against the backdrop of heightened regional instability and growing safety concerns for residents and expatriates across parts of the Gulf.