Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, has called six new players in the national team squad which will take on Cote d’ Ivoire and Tunisia in friendly matches next month.

The invited Goalkeepers are Maduka Okoye of Sparta Rotterdam of Holland, Dele Alampasu of Latvian Club, Ventspil and Slovakia based Yakubu got a maiden call up in the absence of Francis Uzoho who is injured.

The Defenders are William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Jamilu Collins, Chidozie Awaziem, Ola Aina who recently joined Premier League side, Fulham and FC Porto’s Sanusi.

Wilfred Ndidi leads the midfield which has Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel Agu and new invitees Tijani and Onyeka who plays for FC Midtjylland of Denmark.

Captain Musa tops the list of forwards invited with Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Kalu, Kelechi Iheanacho, Dessers and Ejuke also listed.

Five players including Tyrone Ebuehi and Joshua Maja are placed on standby.

Both games will be played in Austria with the Eagles taking on the Ivoriens on the 9th of October, while the fixture against the Tunisians will be played four days later.