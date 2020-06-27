Preparations to reopen the Port Harcourt International Airport to domestic flights have reached an advanced stage.

The planned resumption is expected to provide the much-needed boost to the nation’s economy.

But officials at the Airport say the focus for now is to satisfy all safety requirements by the industry’s regulator, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

Passengers will now be required to form a queue under a tent for screening before they’re allowed in.

Floor markings have been made to indentify where passengers will stand to ensure social distancing.

The new standard operating procedure also allows for only flying passengers to go beyond a certain point.

In addition to limiting access into the airport, officials say another strategy for crowd control is the reduction in number of flights per day.

Also, there is collaboration with other stakeholders in Rivers State to evacuate suspected cases of coronavirus from a temporary one-bed isolation center at the Airport.

Sensor taps have been installed at the Port Harcourt Airport to reduce the risk of contracting the Coronavirus through physical contact.