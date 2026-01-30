The Rivers State Police Command has issued a security advisory, warning residents about an unidentified group of individuals disguising themselves as police officers to extort unsuspecting members of the public. According to a Friday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ...

The Rivers State Police Command has issued a security advisory, warning residents about an unidentified group of individuals disguising themselves as police officers to extort unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a Friday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Commissioner of Police, Cp Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju, has ordered a robust mechanism to monitor, identify, apprehend, and prosecute the suspects in the illegal act.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to a disturbing trend, where a group of individuals portraying as Police Officers, wearing black attire, and engaging in the extortion of unsuspecting citizens in the State.

“This development is deeply concerning, and the Commissioner of Police, Cp Olugbenga Adewole Adepoju, Psc, MNIPS, has launched a robust mechanism to monitor, identify, apprehend, and prosecute those involved in this illegal act to the full extant of the law.

The statement added that, “It is imperative to note that no individual, regardless of their claimed affiliation, has the authority to conduct searches of personal devices of the citizens, such as phones or laptops, on the road or at checkpoints, or demand that you accompany them to withdraw or transfer cash from a POS operator or any financial institution.

“The public is advised to exercise vigilance and report any suspicious activities or encountered hostile checkpoints to the following hotlines: Complaint Response Unit (CRU): 07057605256, 08120822987, 09035774814 – PPRO: 09014273818 – Control Room: 08032003514”

“The Rivers State Police Command reassures citizens of its commitment to maintaining law and order, and appeals for cooperation and support for legitimate Police operations in ensuring the safety and security of all residents,” the statement concluded.