The Hadejia–Jama’are River Basin Development Authority has warned communities that the Tiga Dam in Kano State has reached critical capacity....

The Hadejia–Jama’are River Basin Development Authority has warned communities that the Tiga Dam in Kano State has reached critical capacity.

Officials say water is already overflowing and will have to be released to prevent further damage.

Residents living along riverbanks have been urged to move to higher ground and remain on alert.

Communities are also being advised to check and reinforce weak points in embankments and dikes.

The Authority is calling for calm, vigilance and cooperation, while offering prayers for the safety of all those potentially affected.