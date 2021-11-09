Retired Senior Airforce Officer Assassinated in Kaduna

A Retired Nigerian Airforce Officer, Air Vice Marshal Mohammed Maisaka has been reportedly murdered by yet to be identified gunmen in Kaduna State.

The Former Director, medical training operation, at the Defence Headquarters was said to be assassinated on Monday night, alongside his orderly at his residence at Rigasa in Igabi Local government area of the state.

The Kaduna State Police Command are yet to confirm the report but it was revealed by one of his children in a social media post on Tuesday.