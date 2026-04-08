A ninety-minute downpour has left several streets in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, submerged, creating significant hurdles for residents and motorists alike. In an interview with TVC News, residents offered varying perspectives on the root cause of the crisis. While many pointed to a critically inadequate drainage system and urged the…...

A ninety-minute downpour has left several streets in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, submerged, creating significant hurdles for residents and motorists alike.

In an interview with TVC News, residents offered varying perspectives on the root cause of the crisis.

While many pointed to a critically inadequate drainage system and urged the government for immediate intervention, others argued that the problem is exacerbated by the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into sewage lines.

The impact on commuters was immediate, many pedestrians were forced to roll up their trousers and skirts to navigate the rising tides, while vehicles struggled to wade through deep pools of water.