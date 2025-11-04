Hours after its resolution to adjourn plenary to next Tuesday, the House of Representatives says it will reconvene on Wednesday, November 5, 2025....

This is contained in a statement by the spokesman of the House, Akin Rotimi Jnr.

He says the decision followed positive developments arising from engagements and interventions across various levels of government concerning matters relating to contractors’ agitations and the non-release of funds under the 2024/2025 budget.

Mr. Rotimi said the change was formally conveyed to members by the Clerk to the House of Representatives, Yahaya Danzaria through an internal memorandum.

He noted that the early resumption would afford the leadership of the House the opportunity to brief members on progress recorded in resolving the issues and other related matters of national importance.

At Wednesday’s plenary, the House is expected to formally rescind its earlier adjournment resolution to enable proceedings to continue.