House of Representatives has warned the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) not ot go out of its ways to frustrate activities of Petroleum Depot Owners Association (PPDOA) in the country.

The House, via its Committee on Public Petitions, directed the Hadiza Usman-led NPA to reopen Waziri Jetty immediately for unrestricted access and continued use by the depot owners in line with a subsisting order of the Federal High court in Lagos.

The committee, led by Mr. Jerry Alagboso, further directed NPA to repair the jetty to enable the fuel dealers continue their legitimate business.

While faulting NPA over closure of the jetty, the lawmakers warned against any move that would render employees of PPDOA jobless, with its attendant consequences of insecurity.