The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, has intensified its stakeholder engagement efforts with courtesy visits to the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, and the editorial headquarters of The Guardian Newspaper in Lagos.

Speaking during his visit to the Aare’s Lagos residence, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, said the visit is in line with the directive of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, to build partnerships with key stakeholders and institutions across the country.

He briefed the Aare on recent developments at the Seme border, including heightened anti-smuggling operations, revenue generation, trade facilitation, and the seizure of illicit drugs and contraband.

The CAC also praised the CGC’s leadership, describing him as “a humane and robust reformer.”

“The CGC is a performer, robust in anti-smuggling, humane and accessible. He has provided the command with the necessary resources to help carry out our duties effectively, including providing 10 operational vehicles.”

“I also appreciate the way the Aare received us. We’re leaving here richer than we came because he has been able to educate us on Yoruba history and practice”, he added.

In his remarks, the Aare, Gani Adams, commended the CGC’s reform efforts and the CAC’s performance at Seme.

The Aare pledged his support to the Service and vowed to promote synergy between his institution and the NCS.

Similarly, Comptroller Oramalugo visited The Guardian Newspaper headquarters, where he was warmly received by Weekend Editor, Dr. Kabir Garba and other senior editorial staff.

Comptroller Oramalugo reiterated the impact of the CGC’s leadership and sought the continued support of the Guardian in projecting the agency’s positive strides.

Garba also expressed appreciation for the visit, while also assuring the CAC of his support in spotlighting Customs’ successes.