The Ibukun Awosika Leadership Academy (IALA) has announced the inaugural edition of African Marketplace Dubai 2025, a groundbreaking platform aimed at showcasing export-ready small and medium enterprises (SMEs), brands, and products from Africa and the Caribbean.

Set to take place from 12 to 15 November 2025 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Dubai, the four-day exhibition will feature innovations across fashion, agribusiness, technology, textiles, and the creative arts.

Designed to boost intra-African and diaspora trade, the event promises a vibrant mix of product exhibitions, cultural showcases, workshops, and business development sessions, with targeted networking opportunities for exhibitors to connect with global investors, distributors, and partners.

Founder of IALA, Mrs Ibukun Awosika, described the initiative as a strategic platform to reposition African and Caribbean products on the world stage.

> “African Marketplace Dubai is our opportunity to introduce the best of our continent and the Caribbean to the world in a powerful way,” she said. “This isn’t just about products on display, it’s about shifting perception, opening doors, and showing that our excellence belongs at the centre of global conversations.”

With over 250 exhibitors expected and thousands of visitors anticipated, the event is being hosted in partnership with the Department of Economy and Tourism of Dubai, leveraging the city’s global reach, infrastructure, and trade connectivity.

Organisers say the marketplace will not only drive brand visibility and deal-making but also foster long-term cultural and economic exchange between Africa, the Caribbean, and the rest of the world.