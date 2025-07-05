The new postings, which take immediate effect, are part of efforts to strengthen internal security and enhance operational effectiveness across the Nigeria Police Force.

The affected state commands include:

Borno State – CP Naziru D. Abdulmajid, psc

Cross River State – CP Bello Rasheed Afegbua, psc

Jigawa State – CP Dahiru Mohammed

Ondo State – CP Adebowale Lawal

Osun State – CP Ibrahim Gotan

Additional appointments include:

Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters – CP Eloho Edwin Okpoziakpo

FCID Annex, Gombe (CP General Investigation) – CP Olusegun Eyitayo Omosayin

In a statement, the IGP urged the newly posted commissioners to demonstrate firm and decisive leadership in their new roles, with an emphasis on professionalism, accountability, and public trust.

“These strategic deployments are aimed at leveraging the wealth of experience these officers bring to bear in driving effective policing and ensuring the safety and security of citizens,” the statement read.

The police chief also reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country, calling on Nigerians to continue supporting law enforcement efforts to combat crime and maintain peace nationwide.