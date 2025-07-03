Governor Dauda Lawal has declared Zamfara State a prime destination for solar energy investment, citing its abundant year-round sunlight and untapped renewable energy potential.

Speaking at a strategic roundtable organised by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) in Abuja on Wednesday, the governor said the event marked a turning point in the state’s efforts to tackle decades-long energy poverty and drive inclusive development through clean energy.

The roundtable brought together stakeholders from across the energy sector and included the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Zamfara State Government and the REA. It also featured discussions, feedback sessions, and renewed commitments to revitalising electricity access in the state.

A statement issued by Governor Lawal’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, explained that the roundtable focused on harnessing renewable energy to advance social justice, economic development, and innovation in Zamfara.

Governor Lawal said his administration inherited a power sector plagued by dysfunction and neglect.

“Many local government areas were disconnected from the national grid. Public utilities were either decayed or vandalised, while industrial and commercial hubs were paralysed by an unreliable power supply,” he said.

“Rather than dwell on blame, we responded with strategic vision and decisive action. We launched an ambitious transformer deployment programme, delivering over 150 units across rural and urban communities.”

He noted that, in partnership with Kaduna Electric, power had already been restored to six LGAs, with seven more set to be reconnected—some for the first time in over a decade.

Highlighting the state’s comparative advantages, Lawal said Zamfara’s climate made it ideal for solar farms, mini-grids and autonomous power systems.

He also pointed to the untapped potential of the Bakalori Dam for hydropower and irrigation, suggesting a hybrid of solar and hydro energy could sustainably power rural clusters.

“Our agricultural strength is another anchor,” he said. “Zamfara ranks among the top producers of millet, sorghum, soybeans, and groundnuts. Renewable energy can unlock value chains through agro-processing, cold storage, and rural industrialisation.”

The governor also revealed that the near-complete Gusau International and Cargo Airport is being designed to run on at least 50% renewable energy.

“We want it to become Nigeria’s first green-powered airport and a model for sustainable aviation,” he added.

REA Managing Director, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, reaffirmed the agency’s support for Zamfara’s energy transition.

“For the first time, Nigeria has mapped its entire off-grid population. This data guides developers, financiers, and governments to direct resources where they’re needed most,” he said.

He pledged the REA’s continued collaboration with Zamfara to expand energy access and improve livelihoods across the state.