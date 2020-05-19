The House of Representatives has opened an investigation into allegations of a ten million dollars bribe against its leadership.

But the Coalition of Political Parties insists the committee does not have the moral ground to be a judge in its own case.

Joke Adisa reports that on the 4th of May, the Coalition of political parties in Nigeria issued a statement accusing the leadership of the House of Representatives of collecting ten million dollars to influence passage of the Infectious Diseases Control Bill.

The House described the claim as bogus and resolved not only to probe the authenticity of the allegation but to also challenge those behind it in court.

Some of the newspapers which carried the report agreed due diligence was not done before using the story.

The Spokesman of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere, who alleged that the group was privy to intelligence reports that suggested the House was acting a script of the international community on the bill, has refused to appear before the lawmakers.

The legislators insisted the person who made the allegations must appear before them and declined to hear from his lawyers.

The Committee has adjourned sitting to Thursday, to enable spokesman of the CUPP, Ikenga Ugochinyere and other Newspapers appear before it but Ugochinyere’s legal team insists its principal will not honour that invitation.