The House of Representatives has given a seven-day ultimatum to the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu and the Accountant General of the Federation, Shamsudeen Ogunjimi to pay all outstanding debts owed local contractors and implement the 2025 budget.

The resolution follows a matter of urgent public importance from Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, intimating the House of a protest by the indigenous contractors, which affected movement in and out of the National Assembly complex.

The House also threatened to take more drastic legislative measures if its resolution was not implemented.

Mr. Chinda noted that the leadership of the House had met with the Ministers, and later met with President Bola Tinubu who directed immediate payment of the local contractors.

The motion was unanimously adopted.

A motion by Zamfara lawmaker, Ahmadu Mai Palace that the House adjourns in solidarity with the contractors was also adopted.

Chairman, Rules and Business Committee of the House, Francis Waive seconded the motion, arguing that the inconveniences suffered by members and others in the National Assembly, arising from the protest, would continue following the threat by the contractors to intensify their siege on the complex in the next one week.