Reps directs Accountant General not to disburse to Sovereign Investment Authority

The Finance committee of the House of Representatives has directed the office of the Accountant General of the Federation not to make any disbursement to the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority in 2022 should it fail to appear before it.

Committee Chairman, James Faleke, handed down the directive following the repeated absence of the agency to present its spending plans to the parliament.

While the agency lays claim to its Act which empowers the Board to scrutinise its budget, the lawmakers insist such an Act cannot be superior to the Constitution.