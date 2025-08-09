The House Committee on Customs and Excise has raised concerns over huge revenue losses from the continued closure of some of the nation’s land borders. During an oversight visit to Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service, the committee pledged to work with security and telecommunications committees ...

During an oversight visit to Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service, the committee pledged to work with security and telecommunications committees to sponsor a motion for their reopening.

About 10 states, including Kaduna, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Sokoto, Zamfara, the federal capital territory, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi make up the Zone B of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The House Committee on Customs and Excise is carrying out a major oversight on all area commands in the zone.

The committee is beaming its searchlight on their record books.

Area controllers across the states take turns to give account of their stewardship in the past months.

The zone comprises of states in the North West, North Central and North East where security challenges are prevalent.

Many of the area commands say their operations are restricted due to banditry attacks in some communities, especially in Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States

Their internally generated revenue is also grossly affected with the continued closure of many of the nations land borders

The committee also inspected the ongoing construction of a Customs Village in Kaduna and expresses satisfaction with the quality and pace of work

The project was scheduled to be completed in December, 2025 but the contractor has requested for an additional twelve months due to paucity of funds