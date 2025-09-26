The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has committed to mediating the ongoing conflict involving Dangote Refinery and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), warning that mishandling the issue could destabilise the downstream sector. Commi...

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has committed to mediating the ongoing conflict involving Dangote Refinery and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), warning that mishandling the issue could destabilise the downstream sector.

Committee chairman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, gave the assurance on Friday in Lagos at the close of a three-day retreat, The Nation reported.

Despite Dangote and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on September 9 to bolster workers’ right to unionise, new disputes have recently surfaced. NUPENG alleged the refinery was using intimidation tactics, specifically claiming it instructed truck drivers to remove union stickers before loading. Dangote, however, promptly rejected these claims as “cheap blackmail.”

Ugochinyere said the committee had received multiple submissions from stakeholders and would act in the best interest of both parties.

“If the issue is not well handled, it will create instability in the downstream sector. We must balance labour issues with economic interests,” he stated.

He further disclosed that the committee has reopened its investigation into NNPC Ltd.’s acquisition of OVH Energy Marketing’s downstream assets and refinery upgrade, following a directive from the House after the initial report was rejected for omitting key facts.

With the investigation now underway, Ugochinyere announced that the general public is invited to submit input before lawmakers finalise their recommendations for the House floor. He specified that individuals possessing relevant information or submissions should forward them directly to the clerk of the downstream committee.

He explained that one of the major causes of delay was the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents, but the committee has resolved to move forward with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House.

The lawmaker assured that any individuals found to have acted improperly—either through direct wrongdoing or failure in oversight—will be identified, and appropriate recommendations will be made in the best interest of the nation.

Ugochinyere said, “The investigation is distinct from the previous inquiry carried out. The House, therefore, mandated the Downstream Committee to undertake a fresh investigation—with a clear directive to uncover what truly transpired in the OVH acquisition process.

“This includes examining the funds paid, details of the acquisition agreement, the assets involved, and the circumstances in which former OVH managers were reported to have formed a new company that later acquired OVH itself. Shockingly, those same individuals are also alleged to have assumed leadership roles within NNPC Retail, raising serious concerns about the integrity and transparency of the entire transaction.

“The committee has now begun this re-investigation in earnest and held a special committee meeting to deliberate on the matter. One of the key resolutions at that meeting was the timely completion of the investigation, which has been long overdue. Pressure from retail staff, industry stakeholders, and members of the public has mounted, questioning the delay and demanding accountability.

“One of the major causes of delay was the failure of certain stakeholders to submit vital documents. However, the committee has now resolved to move forward with or without those submissions and complete the assignment as mandated by the House. As part of the parliamentary process, the investigation must be concluded and a detailed report submitted to the House for action.

“This investigation is critical—not just to address the numerous unanswered questions and alleged irregularities surrounding the OVH acquisition—but also to allow the new leadership at NNPC Retail to focus fully on their ongoing reforms without distraction. Laying these matters to rest is essential for restoring public trust and ensuring that the reforms are not undermined by past controversies.”