The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo says Nigeria needs N880 billion to adequately maintain its over 26000 kilometre network nationwide.

He spoke at the commencement of an investigative hearing into the implementation and remittance of 5 per cent user charge to enable FERMA and state maintenance agencies effectively maintain Nigerian roads.

Chairman of the ad hoc committee, Francis Waive, worries about the non implementation of the provisions of the FERMA Amendment Act.