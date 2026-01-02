Popular TikTok star Peller has revealed that repairing his N100 million Mercedes Benz SUV, damaged in a “deliberate” road accident, would cost N11 million. The social media personality shared the update during a TikTok live session, opening up about the incident, which occurred following his bre...

Popular TikTok star Peller has revealed that repairing his N100 million Mercedes Benz SUV, damaged in a “deliberate” road accident, would cost N11 million.

The social media personality shared the update during a TikTok live session, opening up about the incident, which occurred following his breakup with girlfriend Jarvis.

“They told me that fixing my car would cost 11 million naira,” Peller said in the video.

The streamer, who had stepped back from social media, explained that he has not yet repaired the vehicle due to the high cost.

In the livestream, he also appealed to his followers for financial support, asking TikTokers to assist him with the repair expenses.

The accident, which resulted in Peller being hospitalised, had previously raised concerns among fans and well-wishers.