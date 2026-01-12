Renewed Hope Global warmly congratulates Professor Martins Emeje, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), on his appointment as Co-Chair of the World Health Organisation Strategic and Technical Advisory Group on Traditional, Complement...

The World Health Organisation recently constituted STAG TM as a 19-member expert body to guide the implementation of the Global Traditional Medicine Strategy 2025 to 2034.

Professor Emeje was appointed alongside Dr Susan Wieland, Director at Cochrane Complementary Medicine, United States of America, following a rigorous global selection process. His appointment reflects his depth of scholarship and long-standing contribution to the advancement of traditional, complementary, and integrative medicine.

The advisory group is tasked with providing independent scientific and technical guidance to the WHO on research priorities, evidence generation, policy development, norms, and standards for the safe and effective integration of traditional medicine into national health systems, an area of healthcare that continues to gain global relevance.

Professor Emeje was a special guest at the 2025 Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference, where he engaged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on health innovation, policy alignment, and the role of evidence-based traditional medicine in national development.

Reacting to the appointment, the Global Chairman of Renewed Hope Global and Chief Host of the Renewed Hope Global Virtual Town Hall Conference, Ambassador J.K. Adebola, described the development as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s contribution to global health governance.

“Professor Martins Emeje’s appointment as Co-Chair of the WHO advisory group is a strong affirmation of his years of dedicated service to evidence-based traditional medicine. This recognition places Nigeria in a respected position within global health leadership, a field that directly affects millions worldwide. It underscores the importance of aligning indigenous knowledge with scientific rigour to strengthen healthcare delivery.”

Ambassador Adebola added that the appointment not only honours Professor Emeje’s professional excellence but also reflects Nigeria’s growing influence in shaping international health policy, particularly in the evolving space of traditional and complementary medicine.

Renewed Hope Global commends the World Health Organisation for its foresight in establishing the STAG TM.

It reaffirms its support for initiatives that amplify Nigeria’s voice on global platforms while promoting credible, community-focused health solutions.