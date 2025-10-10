Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting girls to realise their full potential as the world marks the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child....

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on Nigerians to continue supporting girls to realise their full potential as the world marks the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

In her message to commemorate the day, themed “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” the First Lady urged collective efforts to address the daily struggles faced by girls across the country.

“To every brave girl striving to reach the classroom, walking miles for water, or carrying the quiet strength of displacement, you are seen, you are heard and valued. Your courage lights the way to a brighter future,” she said.

Senator Tinubu emphasised the importance of empowering girls through education and opportunity, noting that supporting them would contribute to building stronger and more resilient communities.

“Let us come together to support our girls to reach their maximum potential,” she added, while extending her best wishes to all Nigerian girls on the occasion.

The International Day of the Girl Child, celebrated annually on 11th October, highlights the challenges faced by girls globally and promotes their rights to education, health, and equality.