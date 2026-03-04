Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have successfully rescued a kidnapped victim, 30-year-old Alhaji Gede Yusuf, of Old Oyo National Park, Dauda Village in the Igbeti area of the state. In a Wednesday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the victim was rescued unhurt during a coordinate...

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have successfully rescued a kidnapped victim, 30-year-old Alhaji Gede Yusuf, of Old Oyo National Park, Dauda Village in the Igbeti area of the state.

In a Wednesday statement signed by DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, the victim was rescued unhurt during a coordinated operation involving police, other security agencies, and non-state actors.

The statement reads, “The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the successful rescue of a kidnapped victim in Igbeti area of the State.

“The abduction of one Alhaji Gede Yusuf ‘m’, aged 30 years, of Old Oyo National Park, Dauda Village via Igbeti, was reported at the Igbeti Divisional Police Headquarters, prompting an immediate and coordinated response by security operatives.”

The statement added, “Following the report, the Command, in collaboration with other security agencies and non-state actors, launched sustained and intelligence-driven bush-combing operations across identified flashpoints. Owing to the intense pressure mounted by the joint team, the kidnappers abandoned the victim, who was subsequently rescued unhurt.

“The victim was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention and has since been discharged in stable condition.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, commended the gallantry of the Police operatives and the sustained collaboration of other partner agencies and community stakeholders whose collective efforts ensured the safe rescue of the victim.

The CP has further directed the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad to debrief the victim thoroughly as investigations continue, with a firm mandate to ensure that all those responsible for the crime are tracked, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Haruna reassures residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property and urges members of the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.