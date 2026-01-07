Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has spoken publicly for the first time about persistent rumours surrounding her personal life, revealing that she voluntarily underwent a drug test to clear her name....

In an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, Daniels described the past few months as one of the most difficult periods of her life, saying the experience “shook [her] to the core”.

“The past few months of my life have been nothing short of heavy,” she wrote. “Everything I had ever known was drowning right in front of me.”

She said she had been deeply troubled by online claims labelling her a drug addict and decided to take a drug test after reflecting on the impact of the allegations.

“After much reflection, I decided to take this test because I owe it to the people who stood by me, the people who love me, and the people who look up to me. Integrity matters. Accountability matters,” she stated.

Daniels said she was sustained through the ordeal by overwhelming support from family, friends and fans.

“I didn’t drown with it. Why? Because I was carried by overwhelming love, support, patience and understanding,” she said, adding that she remains grateful for strength, resilience and faith.

The actress also reflected on the danger of allowing others to define one’s identity.

“People often project their fears, insecurities and negativity onto you. But projection is not reality, and noise is not truth,” she wrote.

Daniels said the experience had become a chapter of self-discovery and personal growth and that she was determined to move forward positively.

“I’m still standing, still growing and just getting started,” she concluded.

Her comments come at a time of heightened public scrutiny over her marriage to businessman and senator, Ned Nwoko.