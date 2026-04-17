United Nigeria Airlines has confirmed another bird strike involving one of its Embraer 190 aircraft, worsening a series of similar incidents that have disrupted its operations in recent days. The latest incident occurred during the takeoff of Flight UN0561 from Benin City Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, scheduled…...

United Nigeria Airlines has confirmed another bird strike involving one of its Embraer 190 aircraft, worsening a series of similar incidents that have disrupted its operations in recent days.

The latest incident occurred during the takeoff of Flight UN0561 from Benin City Airport to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, scheduled for 16:20 on Thursday, April 16, 2026.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Chibuike Uloka, the airline said the aircraft sustained damage to its nose landing gear (NLG) door linkage following the bird strike.

The company described the development as part of a worrying trend affecting its fleet operations.

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“an extremely concerning and unacceptable pattern given its impact on safety and operational reliability,” the airline said.

Following the incident, the aircraft was immediately withdrawn from service for detailed technical inspection and maintenance in line with safety procedures.

“Consistent with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the aircraft has been immediately withdrawn from operations, as with previous incidents, to allow for detailed technical inspections and all necessary maintenance before returning to service,” it stated.

The airline noted that while several bird strike incidents have been recorded across its operations, it only reports cases that result in aircraft being grounded due to damage.

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The latest occurrence brings to three the number of aircraft grounded in less than 48 hours, and marks the seventh bird strike incident involving the airline in 2026.

It urged the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to intensify wildlife hazard control measures at airports nationwide.

“We urge the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to strengthen wildlife hazard management measures across major airports to minimize the risk of such occurrences,” the statement added.

The airline also apologised to passengers affected by disruptions caused by the repeated incidents.

“We sincerely apologize to our valued passengers for any inconvenience to their travel plans resulting from service disruptions caused by multiple bird strikes,” it said.

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“We kindly ask for your understanding, as safety remains our highest priority. Our team is working diligently to minimize disruptions and provide support to all affected travelers,” it added.