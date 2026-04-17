A governorship aspirant on the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has stepped up high-level consultations with influential figures within the party. Jandor engaged members of the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), including its chairman, Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on Thursday. He also…...

A governorship aspirant on the aegis of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has stepped up high-level consultations with influential figures within the party.

Jandor engaged members of the influential Governance Advisory Council (GAC), including its chairman, Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi, on Thursday.

He also held separate meetings with prominent party figures such as Cardinal James Omolaja Odumbaku, former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Sabit Adeyemi Ikuforiji, and party chieftain Monsuru Alao Batola, popularly known as Alao Seniyan.

“Earlier today, in continuation of my consultations with Elders of our party, I visited the chairman of Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Prince Tajudeen Oluyole Olusi. I was equally received by other eminent members of GAC, Cardinal James Odunbaku (Baba Eto) and Former Speaker of the Lagos State house of Assembly Rt. Hon. Adeyemi Sabit Ikuforiji.

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“On the sideline of this visit, I also met with Hon. Monsuru Alao Batola in his Ebumeta home,” he wrote on X.

The renewed consultations come amid growing speculation over possible endorsement of a preferred candidate within the party, claims Jandor has firmly dismissed.

In an earlier statement by his spokesperson, Gbenga Ogunleye, the aspirant maintained that no such decision has been taken by the APC leadership in Lagos.

He, however, reiterated his commitment to party unity, stating that he would respect any consensus arrangement if adopted.

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“If the party leadership opts for a consensus candidate, I will fully align with that decision, irrespective of who emerges,” he said.

Jandor also signalled his readiness for the contest, noting that he has activated grassroots mobilisation across the state.

“Earlier today, I returned to Lagos to commence consultations amongst party leaders and members alike as we approach our party primaries,” he stated in another post.

“We started with the Team Jagaban-Jandor 2027 endorsement programme, where the group unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu (Jagaban) and my humble self for the 2027 election.”

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He added that supporters have been directed to expand consultations at the ward level.

“I directed them to return home and begin consultations with all party members across the 377 wards in preparation for the primaries, barring any unforeseen circumstances.”

The latest engagement comes just days after the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, also met with members of the GAC, a development that has further intensified political consultations and heightened interest in the evolving dynamics ahead of the party’s governorship primaries.

Hamzat in a post on X disclosed that he met with members of the influential council on Monday, describing the engagement as part of ongoing discussions on the future of Lagos.

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“I had thoughtful conversations about the future of Lagos and the kind of leadership it requires. I value the experience and guidance shared, this is about listening, learning and working with others to build a stronger Lagos,” he wrote.