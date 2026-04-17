The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to popular social media personality, Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, after his detention over alleged impersonation involving social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan. Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed the ruling…...

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to popular social media personality, Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, after his detention over alleged impersonation involving social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed the ruling in a post on Facebook, on Friday, disclosing that the court admitted the defendant to bail on self-recognisance.

“Bail has been granted to Linus Williams, popularly known as @mrblordofficial BLORD, on self-recognizance. The court, however, ordered that he deposit his international passport as part of the bail conditions,” Sowore wrote on his official Facebook page.

Sowore, who earlier disclosed that he was present in court during the proceedings, expressed optimism over the outcome of the hearing.

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Blord was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre in April 2026 following allegations that he impersonated controversial social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

The court ordered his remand for 26 days after prosecutors alleged that he used the activist’s identity for commercial advertising, forged documents, and operated a fraudulent application.

He was further accused of displaying VDM’s image on billboards and social media platforms, presenting him as a brand ambassador without consent.

The allegations also claimed he created a fake application and fabricated a flight ticket to falsely suggest that VDM endorsed the “Billpoint” platform, claims the activist has strongly denied.