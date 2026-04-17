A member of the House of Representatives and national leader of a faction of the African Democratic Congress, Leke Abejide, says he will determine his next political steps after the conclusion of ongoing litigation over the party’s leadership crisis. Abejide dismissed claims of his expulsion by a faction reportedly aligned…...

A member of the House of Representatives and national leader of a faction of the African Democratic Congress, Leke Abejide, says he will determine his next political steps after the conclusion of ongoing litigation over the party’s leadership crisis.

Abejide dismissed claims of his expulsion by a faction reportedly aligned with David Mark, describing the move as a ruse and insisting that the group lacks legal recognition.

He maintained that the faction does not have the authority to take disciplinary actions within the party, stressing that the matter is already before the court.

Meanwhile, factional chairman, Nafiu Bala, also rejected his alleged removal at the party’s April 14 convention, insisting that such action cannot withstand legal scrutiny.

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The development highlights the deepening internal crisis within the ADC, with rival factions laying claim to legitimacy as the dispute heads for judicial resolution.