The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed social media claims that it withheld the Certificate of National Service (CNS) of Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, State Code LA/24B/8325, because of alleged critical comments about the government....

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has dismissed social media claims that it withheld the Certificate of National Service (CNS) of Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye, State Code LA/24B/8325, because of alleged critical comments about the government.

In a statement, the NYSC described the allegation as “entirely unfounded,” clarifying that Rita is among 131 corps members whose certificates were withheld for valid disciplinary reasons.

According to the scheme, her service year was extended by two months for failing to attend the April 2025 biometric clearance, in line with the NYSC Bye-Laws. Management stressed that the extension is a standard sanction for such infractions and not peculiar to her.

The NYSC urged the public to avoid politicising the matter, noting that service extensions for non-compliance have long been part of its disciplinary process.

It reiterated its commitment to carrying out its mandate in line with constitutional provisions.