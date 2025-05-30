A natural stone quarry in Indonesia’s West Java province collapsed on Friday, killing at least two people and left dozens more missing, according to officials.

In a video statement, West Java Governor, Dedi Mulyadi estimated that at least 10 persons were trapped in the wreckage when the mine in Cirebon district collapsed, and rescuers had recovered at least two bodies.

The exact number of casualties was still unclear as local television reported rescuers were able to pull at least a dozen injured people from the debris and recover bodies during a grueling search effort.

Police, emergency personnel, soldiers and volunteers were trying to locate any remaining worker. Their efforts were hampered by unstable soil that risked further slides, report said.