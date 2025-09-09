Majed Al Ansari, spokesperson for Qatar’s FM, says in a statement that the country “condemns in the strongest terms” the attack, which he said was carried out on residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau....

“This criminal attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents of Qatar,” the statement reads.

“While strongly condemning this attack, the State of Qatar affirms that it will not tolerate this reckless Israeli behavior and its continued tampering with regional security, as well as any action targeting its security and sovereignty. Investigations are underway at the highest level, and further details will be announced as soon as they become available.”

What has been happening already in Doha is that the Hamas delegation has been meeting to discuss the latest US proposal to bring a cessation of hostilities, as the Israeli forces have been pushing forward a plan to seize Gaza City.

We’ve been seeing this morning how the Israeli army has been asking people to leave, issuing evacuation threats and orders against Palestinians living inside Gaza asking them to move south.

And we can say, by many people who are observing, that this is yet another Israeli attempt to thwart any plan, any suggestion, any proposal to bring a cessation of hostilities.