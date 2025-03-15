President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had trapped the surviving Ukrainian soldiers in the western Kursk region, where they had held out for more than seven months in one of the war’s most important battles.

Putin on Wednesday made a surprise visit to troops in Russia’s western Kursk region , ordering soldiers to swiftly retake the region from Ukrainian forces.

At the press conference, Putin also offered his qualified support for a U.S. ceasefire plan.

Putin’s comments came after Russian aerial attacks overnight killed at least two people in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, officials said Thursday.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram that his region came under attack by Russian drones and shelling, and that one other person was injured.

In the neighboring Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Serhiy Lysak said at least three people were hospitalized after a Russian attack hit the city of Dnipro.

Officials in the Sumy region reported Thursday that Russian drones fell on a set of garages, setting about 20 of them on fire.

Ukraine’s military said Thursday it shot down 74 of the 117 drones that Russian forces launched overnight.

The intercepts took place over the Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Vinnytsia and Zaporizhzhia regions, the military said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down 77 Ukrainian drones, most of them in regions located along the Russia-Ukraine border.

Vladislav Shapsha, governor of the Kaluga region, said the attacks injured one person and damaged an industrial building, a communication tower and a power line.

The Russia military said it destroyed 30 of the drones over Bryansk, while officials in the region reported no damage or casualties.

Russian air defense also shot down drones over Kursk, Voronezh, Rostov and Belgorod, the military said.

The daily aerial attacks continue amid a U.S. push to secure a cease-fire in the conflict.

The U.S. has proposed a 30-day halt in fighting, which Ukraine has said it would accept.

U.S. officials are expected to discuss the plan with Russian officials in the coming days.

But Putin is demanding that Ukrainian troops in Kursk surrender.