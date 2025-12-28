34 lawyers nominated for appointment as Judges of the Federal High Court of Nigeria (FHC) have failed the integrity test for appointment as Judicial Officers. The integrity test is part of the new guidelines approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC) under the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ju...

The integrity test is part of the new guidelines approved by the National Judicial Council (NJC) under the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, to eliminate persons of doubtful character from being appointed as judicial officers.

The 34 legal practitioners are part of the 62 applicants nominated for the bench of the High Court, but got disqualified due to various petitions against them during the integrity test.

Sources at the NJC revealed that only 28 nominees who received a clean bill of health during the integrity test would now face the interview panel of the Council in January 2026

62 applicants passed Computer Base Test (CBT) examination conducted by the Federal High Court, consequent upon which their names were forwarded to FJSC.

However, in line with the laid down procedure, the FJSC was said to have applied the policy of integrity test endorsed by the current Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on public feedback on nominees by publishing the names of the 62.

The publication of nominees’ names on September 17, 2025, invited members of the public to submit feedback on nominees’ integrity, reputation and suitability for judicial appointment.

In one of the petitions from public feedback, a female nominee was accused of obtaining bribes in the discharge of her official duties and was referred to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for investigation.

At the end of the investigation, the Police Service Commission found as a fact that the female nominee actually demanded and received one million Naira bribe in the course of a Court matter that passed through her office.

The petition written by a lawyer against the female nominee and several others, the FJSC ended up upholding the nomination of only 28 names, forwarding the same to the NJC and dropping the remaining 34 for failure to scale the integrity test.