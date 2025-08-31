The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed reports circulating online about the commencement of recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, warning prospective applicants to beware of fraudsters....

In a statement, the Commission said it has not begun the 2025 recruitment exercise and described the purported online advertorial as “fictitious and diversionary.”

It urged Nigerian youths interested in joining the police to remain patient, assuring them that the official recruitment process would be announced in due course through the Commission’s authorised channels.

“The current online advertorial is not from the Commission and does not in any way represent the character or content of the Commission’s statement announcing commencement of such exercises,” the PSC said.

It also cautioned fraudsters behind such fake publications to desist, stressing that the Commission is determined to conduct a recruitment process that is “credible, transparent and equitable.”

The PSC noted that arrangements for the 2025 recruitment exercise are at an advanced stage and called on applicants to disregard unofficial notices.