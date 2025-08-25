The Police Service Commission (PSC) has called for protection of its constitutional mandate and improved funding to enable it effectively discharge its duties of recruitment, promotion and discipline of police officers....

The appeal came on Monday as the Commission received a Presidential delegation led by Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination and Head of the Central Results Delivery Coordination Unit.

Chairman of the Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd), told the delegation that the PSC was grappling with two major challenges – inadequate funding and persistent attempts by vested interests to hijack its mandate.

“The Commission is grossly underfunded and incapable of efficiently executing its constitutional responsibilities,” Argungu said, adding that institutional conflicts, lack of adequate staff returns from the police, limited nationwide presence, and public trust deficit had further hampered performance.

He urged the delegation to support the Commission in fending off “unnecessary interference” in its statutory functions, stressing that only an independent and adequately funded PSC could deliver on the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the area of national security.

Argungu also criticised the current envelope budgetary system, which he said limits the Commission’s ability to function optimally. He recommended an independent budgeting process that would allow the PSC to submit its annual estimates directly to the Presidency, in line with Section 15(1) of the PSC Act 2001.

Responding, Bala Usman pledged to ensure that the Commission is allowed to carry out its constitutional role without obstruction.

“We will look at your mandate and make sure you are allowed to do your work. We will de-bottleneck the problems and ensure the PSC stands alone and not as an attachment to any ministry,” she assured.

She explained that the objective of the engagement was to strengthen collaboration between the PSC and the Ministry of Police Affairs, while clarifying the Commission’s role in delivering on the President’s priority of strengthening national security for peace and prosperity.

The PSC team at the meeting included Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (rtd), Commissioner representing the Judiciary; DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd), Commissioner representing the Police; and Chief Onyemuchi Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.