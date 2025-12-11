The Police Service Commission (PSC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), has announced the commencement of the recruitment of 50,000 Police Constables, following the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The initiative is part of Federal Government efforts to strengthen community policing, bolster internal security and expand the manpower capacity of the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC has approved the opening of the recruitment portal for eligible Nigerians to submit applications.

For the General Duty cadre, applicants must possess GCE Ordinary Level, SSCE/NECO or equivalent qualifications, with at least five credits—including English Language and Mathematics—obtained in no more than two sittings.

Applicants for the Specialists cadre are required to have a minimum of four credits, including English Language and Mathematics, in not more than two sittings, in addition to at least three years’ relevant experience and applicable Trade Tests.

Applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens by birth

Be aged 18–25 years for General Duty and 18–28 years for Specialists

Be medically, physically and psychologically fit

Meet a minimum height requirement of 1.67m for men and 1.64m for women (General Duty only)

Satisfy all additional requirements listed on the recruitment portal

The portal will be open from Monday, 15 December 2025, to Sunday, 25 January 2026. Applications must be submitted online via: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.

The Commission stressed that the recruitment exercise will be transparent, merit-based and free of charge. It warned applicants not to engage with fraudsters or make any payments.

Full guidelines and the application link will be available on the recruitment portal—activated on 15 December—as well as on the official websites and social media accounts of the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force.

The PSC encouraged qualified Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity to serve the nation.