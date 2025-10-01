The Police Service Commission (PSC) has introduced a whistle-blowing policy to curb malpractices in the recruitment processes of the Nigeria Police Force....

In a statement, the Commission said the initiative is aimed at ensuring transparency, fairness and merit in police recruitment. It explained that the policy provides a secure channel for members of the public to report cases of corruption, fraud or unethical conduct during the recruitment exercise.

“Our goal is to uphold the principles of good governance and strengthen national security by ensuring that only the most qualified and upright candidates are enlisted,” the Commission stated.

The PSC stressed that the move aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly Priority Area 2 (National Security) and Priority Area 8 (Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption).

It added: “We believe that a credible, professional, and trustworthy police force is the cornerstone of national security and that reporting malpractices is a patriotic duty that directly contributes to a safer Nigeria. We are committed to the rule of law and a zero-tolerance stance on corruption.”

The Commission listed the following as reportable offences: solicitation or acceptance of bribes in exchange for recruitment slots or preferential treatment, manipulation of results in written, physical or medical tests, falsification of credentials with the knowledge of officials, sexual harassment or extortion of candidates, inclusion of ghost candidates, impersonation during examinations or screenings, and any other form of undue influence.

It encouraged Nigerians to provide detailed reports, including incident description, location, date and persons involved.

Reports may be submitted anonymously, but providing contact details could assist investigations.

Dedicated complaint lines have been provided: 08065265651, 08059544355, 09159329404 and 08035866677. Reports may also be sent via email to info@psc.gov.ng, through the Commission’s website (www.psc.gov.ng), or via its official social media handles (@PSCNigeria on X and Facebook).

The PSC assured that whistle-blowers would be protected from victimisation, intimidation or retaliation, in line with relevant Nigerian laws.

It pledged that all credible reports would be “promptly, independently and thoroughly investigated,” with decisive disciplinary and legal action taken against offenders.

The Commission appealed to citizens to support the drive for a more professional police force, insisting: “Your courage can make the difference.”