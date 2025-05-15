The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu has identified conflict of roles as a result of uncertainty of mandate as one of the key challenges /threats confronting the due process application and compliance in the administration of criminal justice instruments in Nigeria.

He called for defined roles for the nation’s security Agencies so that their mandates will not be ambiguous and conflicting.

The PSC Chairman also called for the review of the nation’s current passive justice systems as currently in place at the Federal and state Government levels.

DIG Argungu was speaking today, Thursday, May 15th 2025 at a one day Programne for Security Agencies, Criminal Justice Organisations and other Related bodies to review, appraise and explore the nuances associated with implementation and compliance of salient features and provisions of Administration of Criminal Justice Instruments in Abuja by

CLEEN FOUNDATION in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force.

He delivered the Programme’s Key note address titled ‘The Executive Forum for Efficient implementation of the administration of criminal justice Regime in Nigeria’.

He also identified lack of funds, globalisation and computerisation, intra/inter Service conflict, unnecessary competition, and petty jealousy as some of the other draw backs in the implementation of the Regime.

DIG Argungu also mentioned lack of coordination and collaboration, ignorance of roles and functions, politicisation of crime and security issues and called on the Federal Government and State Governments to review the current passive justice systems at their various levels

He also called on the National Assembly and State Assemblies to review the nation’s laws in line with current globalisation as it affects the country.

The PSC Chairman recommended that the Attorney General of the Federation, Ministry of Interior and Foreign Affairs should organize workshops for the Investigative and prosecution bodies on provisions of Mutual Legal Assistance in criminal matters and electronic evidence in enhancing successful and easy investigation/prosecution of criminal cases where suspects reside in other nations.

He said the democratic institutions and other components which constitute criminal justice system be encouraged to work in coordinate of justice as any organ that acts wrongly may affect the whole system.

DIG Argungu said the National Human Rights Commission should liaise with stakeholders which have direct bearing on the daily operations of the components of criminal Justice system and general public for support in areas of operations.