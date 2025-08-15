The Police Service Commission (PSC) has acquired a new recruitment portal as part of efforts to decentralise police recruitment and ensure greater transparency in the process....

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has acquired a new recruitment portal as part of efforts to decentralise police recruitment and ensure greater transparency in the process.

The move follows a consultative meeting in Abuja with recruitment desk officers from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, where the Commission resolved to give state representatives a more prominent role in the 2025 recruitment exercise.

The portal, which will also be used for the recruitment of PSC personnel, will be accessible to key stakeholders including the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Character Commission.

The PSC said this inclusiveness will help curb corruption and nepotism.

According to the Commission, this is the first time recruitment officers from across the states will be formally engaged to contribute to the planning and execution of the exercise.

The portal will be activated once the 2025 recruitment begins.

PSC Chairman, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police Hashimu Argungu, said partnering with state desk officers will ensure that the interests of all parties are protected.

He reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to building a police force the nation can be proud of, while ensuring that recruitment remains efficient, transparent, accountable and equitable.