Governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has confirmed the appointment of Professor Kate Azuka Omenugha as the substantive Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) in Anambra State.

The appointment letter was presented to her by Solo Chukwulobelu, Secretary to the State Government, at the Government house, Awka.

Professor Omenugha’s appointment follows her “successful interview after a remarkable tenure as Acting Vice Chancellor, marked by transformative changes and visionary leadership”.

Before her appointment as acting Vice Chancellor of COOU University, Professor Omenugha was the Head of Department, Mass Communication, at NNamdi Azikiwe University Awka, Former Dean of Social Science and commissioner for Education, Anambra State.