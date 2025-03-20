In what the White House hailed as a “fantastic” one-hour phone chat, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed to collaborate to end Russia’s conflict with Ukraine.

The Trump administration announced on Thursday that he had recommended that the United States help run, and possibly own, Ukraine’s nuclear power reactors.

Since Russian soldiers took over Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region in 2022, Europe’s largest nuclear power facility has been shut down.

Zelensky stated that Ukraine had began discussions with the United States regarding possible involvement in the restoration of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

Zelensky thanked Trump for US support and the two leaders agreed that technical teams would meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days.

Zelenskiy asked Trump for more air defence support to protect his country against Russian attacks, while Trump said he would help get the necessary military equipment to Europe, the White House said.

Trump briefed Zelensky on his phone call on Tuesday with Vladimir Putin.

Putin has rejected a proposed full 30-day ceasefire sought by Trump and accepted by Ukraine, but did agree to pause attacks on energy infrastructure.

That narrowly defined pause appeared in doubt on Wednesday, however, with Moscow saying Ukraine hit an oil depot in southern Russia while Kyiv said Russia had struck hospitals and homes, and knocked out power to some railways.

Still, the two sides carried out a prisoner exchange, each releasing 175 troops in a deal facilitated by the United Arab Emirates.

Moscow said it freed an additional 22 wounded Ukrainians as a goodwill gesture.