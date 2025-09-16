President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after ending his work vacation ahead of schedule. The Presidential jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport in Abuja at 6.50pm Nigerian Time. The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holi...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to Abuja after ending his work vacation ahead of schedule.

The Presidential jet touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international Airport in Abuja at 6.50pm Nigerian Time.

The President departed for France on September 4, 2025, to spend part of his annual holiday and was initially scheduled to divide the period between France and the United Kingdom.

Last week in Paris, President Tinubu held a private luncheon with his French counterpart, President Emmanuel Macron, at the Élysée Palace.

Both leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen the partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.