President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has renamed the University of Maiduguri after former President Muhammadu Buhari

President Tinubu announced the name change during the special Federal Executive Council Meeting to honour the former President who died in London hospital in the afternoon of Sunday July 13.

The former Nigerian President died at the age of 82.

He was also a former Military Head of State.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari came into national consciousness as a Military officer and former governor of the Northwestern State and later as Federal Commissioner for Petroleum Affairs and later as a General Officer Commanding the 3rd Armoured division.

He was at the head of the move to crush the fundamentalist group, Maitatsine and later crushed an incursion into Nigeria from Chad.

He later emerged the Head of State after a Military coup topped the Sheu Shagari led Federal government.

Buhari a Major General at the time was later ousted in a palace coup led by Ibrahim Babangida, the then Chief of Army Staff.

Buhari later became the Chairman of the Petroleum Trust Fund, credited with a lot infrastructure development and supply of Drugs to Hospitals across Nigeria.

He later joined Politics and contested for President in 2003 under the defunct All Peoples Party which metamorphosed into All Nigerian Peoples Party in 2007 where he also contested.

He later founded the Congress For Progressives Change under which he contested in 2011

Buhari later co- founded the All Progressives Congress as a merger of legacy parties including the Action Congress of Nigeria led by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He contested and won the 2015 Presidential election defeating incumbent Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party.

He served two consecutive terms as President before handing over to Bola Ahmed Tinubu after his victory in the 2023 Presidential election.