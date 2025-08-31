President Bola Tinubu condoles with the Nigeria Police Force over Solomon Ehigiator Arase, the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who died on Sunday at 69. President Tinubu commiserates with the family, friends and associates of the highly resourceful officer. Arase’s re...

President Bola Tinubu condoles with the Nigeria Police Force over Solomon Ehigiator Arase, the 18th indigenous Inspector-General of Police (IGP), who died on Sunday at 69.

President Tinubu commiserates with the family, friends and associates of the highly resourceful officer.

Arase’s reforms as IGP and later as Chairman of the Police Service Commission brought lasting changes to the force.

The President acknowledges the dedication of the former IGP to enhancing security in the country, through initiatives such as the Intelligence Response Team, the Complaint Response Unit, and Safer Highway Patrols.

Reflecting on Arase’s laudable service to the country, President Tinubu remarks, “Arase served the police force meritoriously from 1981 to 2016.

During his career, he led tactical, operational, and intelligence units, including United Nations Peacekeeping in Namibia, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, and the Principal Staff Officer to three IGPs.

“He was Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), and Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Criminal Investigation Department.

“After retirement, he continued to serve the nation in various public roles, including as Chairman of the Police Service Commission and as head of the Task Force on implementing the Edo State Anti-Community Development Association Law.

“His expertise extended to consultancy roles with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), the European Centre for Electoral Support, the Human Rights Centre at the University of Oslo, and as a member of the Committee on Prevention of Torture in Geneva, Switzerland.”

“I pray for the peaceful repose of the soul of this dedicated security expert, whose experience and contributions will be deeply missed by our nation”.