President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the passing of the Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness, Major General Muhammadu Sani Sami (Gomo II). The President described the death early today of the retired general and onetime military governor of Bauchi State as a significant loss for the country....

President Tinubu said Nigeria would long remember the late emir’s contributions as an administrator and revered traditional ruler.

As a young military officer, the Emir of Zuru also served Nigeria during the Civil War (1967-1970).

The President acknowledged the late royal father’s sterling leadership, which helped bring stability and development to the Zuru Emirate and Kebbi State.

President Tinubu prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the emir eternal rest and comfort his family and subjects in this difficult time.