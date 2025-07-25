President Bola Tinubu has expressed grief over the passing of Dr Ibrahim Bello, the Sarkin Katsinan and Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State....

The monarch died Friday morning in Abuja, aged 71.

President Tinubu described the traditional ruler’s death as a collective loss beyond his immediate domain, citing his lifelong service at different levels.

The President said the late emir would be remembered for his sense of duty, commitment to his people and exemplary leadership.

President Tinubu extends his commiseration to the government, the people of Zamfara State, and the family of the late monarch. He prays for Allah’s mercy on the soul of the departed emir.