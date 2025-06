The handover took place during the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

This transition marks the beginning of a new chapter for the regional bloc, which continues to navigate critical challenges including democratic backsliding, insecurity, and economic integration.

President Tinubu was first elected ECOWAS Chairman on July 9, 2023, in Guinea-Bissau, and was re-elected in 2024 in Abuja to maintain continuity in the bloc’s approach to regional peace, security, and development.

In his inaugural address, President Bio laid out four top priorities for his tenure:

Restoration of constitutional order and strengthening democracy, Revitalization of regional security cooperation, Economic integration across member states, and Enhancement of institutional credibility.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu used the occasion to raise concerns over the slow pace of activating the ECOWAS standby force, urging member nations to move swiftly in addressing regional threats.