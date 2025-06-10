President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Lagos for the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to resume his duties at the State House.

The President has been in Lagos since the 27th of May to mark the second year of his administration and also inaugurate several projects physically and virtuall including a part of the Lagos to Calabar Coastal higway project.

He also used the opportunity of his stay in the State to observe the Eid Ul Adha and also receive homage from members of his party and several dignitaries at Sallah.

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, also led Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, on an advocacy visit on the healthcare sector to the President during the period.