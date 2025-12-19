President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived the National Assembly to present the 2026 budget to a joint sitting of both chambers....

President Tinubu was accompanied to the National Assembly by top government functionaries.

He had earlier chaired an emergency meeting of the Federal Executive Council where the 2026 budget proposal was approved before presentation to the joint sitting of the National Assembly.

The budget proposal is expected to be about N58.7 Trillion in size.